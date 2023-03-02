German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.09

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.09 and traded as high as $39.60. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 36,554 shares changing hands.
German American Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.72.
German American Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.
