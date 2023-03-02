German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.09

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.09 and traded as high as $39.60. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 36,554 shares changing hands.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.72.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

About German American Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 255,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,045 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in German American Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in German American Bancorp by 1,864.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 58,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 55,330 shares during the period. 41.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

