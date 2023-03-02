Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $839.00

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 839 ($10.12) and last traded at GBX 836 ($10.09), with a volume of 22665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 827 ($9.98).

Georgia Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 17.03. The stock has a market cap of £359.23 million, a PE ratio of 174.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 759.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 709.01.

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

