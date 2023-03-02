George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$210.00 Price Target at CIBC

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$204.00 to C$210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.33.

TSE:WN traded down C$4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$168.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$170.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$138.77 and a twelve month high of C$181.45. The stock has a market cap of C$23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

