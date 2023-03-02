Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Gentex has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. Gentex has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,014,903. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

