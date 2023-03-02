Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,897,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 946,005 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.81% of Gentex worth $45,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gentex by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,731,000 after acquiring an additional 198,953 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 17.2% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 133,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 89.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 84,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 39,811 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,014,903. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 255,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,205. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

