Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $631.79.

GMAB stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $185,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $41,496,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 797,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 475,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 441,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 431,763 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

