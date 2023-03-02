General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.93.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

