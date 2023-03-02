Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Generac comprises about 1.4% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

Shares of GNRC traded up $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $120.47. 426,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,604. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $329.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

