Galxe (GAL) Price Tops $1.94 on Exchanges

Galxe (GAL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $105.06 million and $11.89 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Galxe has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00008249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

