Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.58

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 14253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Galway Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of C$42.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

