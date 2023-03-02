Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 247.6% in February

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 247.6% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.50 ($15.43) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 2.0 %

GLPEY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 41,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,750. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.70. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.