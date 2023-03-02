Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.54

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.54 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 176996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96.
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
