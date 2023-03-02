Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.54

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.54 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 176996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galapagos

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. FMR LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,691 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,730,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,570,000 after buying an additional 533,230 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth $8,647,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 566.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.