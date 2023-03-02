FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sesen Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sesen Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio Stock Up 3.3 %

Insider Activity

Sesen Bio stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. 1,521,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.97.

In other news, CFO Monica Forbes sold 61,862 shares of Sesen Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $36,498.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Monica Forbes sold 61,862 shares of Sesen Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $36,498.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 53,727 shares of Sesen Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $31,698.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,073 shares in the company, valued at $326,313.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,506 shares of company stock worth $111,219. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sesen Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SESN. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter worth $5,015,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 328,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

