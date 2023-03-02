FY2023 EPS Estimates for Compugen Ltd. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Compugen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Compugen Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 47,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,268. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compugen by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 852,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 162,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Compugen by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.