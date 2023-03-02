FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised by Analyst

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.03. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

NYSE:CM opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.639 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575,940 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,412,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484,743 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

