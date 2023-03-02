FY2023 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($4.55) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.85). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 110,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after acquiring an additional 309,362 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,882,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,982,000 after acquiring an additional 263,345 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,057,000 after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.