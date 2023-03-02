FUNToken (FUN) Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $77.39 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.The asset developed specifically for the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken combines the qualities of the Ethereum blockchain with a cutting-edge tech stack, making FUN a powerful resource for players, platforms, and developers alike, supporting the new age of digital gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

