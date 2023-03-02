Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.48

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.48 and traded as high as $9.85. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 79,459 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Full House Resorts news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,370 shares of company stock worth $93,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 3,475.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 624,410 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 430,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 180,274 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.