Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.48

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.48 and traded as high as $9.85. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 79,459 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.
Full House Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.56 and a beta of 1.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 3,475.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 624,410 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 430,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 180,274 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Full House Resorts
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.
Featured Stories
