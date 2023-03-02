FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Update

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the January 31st total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FuelPositive Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NHHHF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,119. FuelPositive has a one year low of 0.08 and a one year high of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.11.

FuelPositive Company Profile

FuelPositive Corp. engages in the provision of electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

