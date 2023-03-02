FTX Token Price Down 11.3% This Week (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $463.72 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00006059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

