FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Short Interest Down 87.8% in February

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the January 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. 1,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,403. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.22. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.