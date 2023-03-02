Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Melius downgraded Frontier Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

ULCC opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,374,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after buying an additional 125,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,515,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,829,000 after buying an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 114,348 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

