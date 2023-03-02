Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Director Robert J. Genise Sells 30,000 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,214.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Frontier Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ULCC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 415,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,729. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after acquiring an additional 125,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,515,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,829,000 after buying an additional 51,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Frontier Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 114,348 shares in the last quarter.

ULCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

