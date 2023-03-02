Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $36,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Shares of SHW opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.87 and a 200-day moving average of $232.43.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

