Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 43,669 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,669 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $25,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 57.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $226.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

