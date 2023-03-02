Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 16,934 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,934 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $18,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 330,258 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

ROKU stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $139.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

