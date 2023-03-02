Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 168,441 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 874,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,441 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.58% of Kontoor Brands worth $29,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 1,710,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after acquiring an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

