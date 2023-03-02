Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,433 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.30% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $23,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,296 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,004,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,357.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 288,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

SUPN stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $41,001.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,961 shares in the company, valued at $33,396,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $192,653.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $41,001.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,396,311.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,308 shares of company stock worth $2,261,264. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.