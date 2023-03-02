Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $33.67 Million Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,628 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.47% of NuVasive worth $33,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 536.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 338,609 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 102.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after buying an additional 336,741 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 348.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 200,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $60.47.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

