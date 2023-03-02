Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $26.61 Million Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $26,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NovoCure by 45.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NovoCure by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in NovoCure by 4.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 18.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

NovoCure Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.