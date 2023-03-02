Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $22.11 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,182,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Moody’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $289.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.43.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

