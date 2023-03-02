Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,521 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.03% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $20,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,444 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.