Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,042 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.37% of Envista worth $20,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

