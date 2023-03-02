Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and approximately $533,964.78 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00009720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share launched on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

