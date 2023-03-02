Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, an increase of 656.1% from the January 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVHD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

LVHD traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,126. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

