Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $68.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average is $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
