Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $68.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average is $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

