Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $225.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.66 and its 200 day moving average is $212.12.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.82.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

