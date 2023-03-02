Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $52.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,294,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 465,460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Focus Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.