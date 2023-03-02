Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Flowserve has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Flowserve has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 748,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,022. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Flowserve by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Articles

