Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.
Flowserve has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Flowserve has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
Flowserve Stock Performance
Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 748,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,022. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Flowserve by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
About Flowserve
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flowserve (FLS)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.