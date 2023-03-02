Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 13,621 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $267.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.38. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.