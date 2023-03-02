Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $130.87.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

