Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,014,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $186.93 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $591.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average of $206.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.95.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

