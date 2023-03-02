Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,530 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $30.70.

