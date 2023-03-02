Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 384.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,088 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $77.64.

