Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,374 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,498,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 160,397.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,396,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,280 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 28,145 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,057,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after purchasing an additional 124,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 895,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73.

