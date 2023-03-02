Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 146,133 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,528,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after purchasing an additional 156,701 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,379,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,164,000 after purchasing an additional 191,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 720,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 641,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 107,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE opened at $31.11 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $38.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.531 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

