Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 388,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 61,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,708 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 283,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000.

BKIE stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $71.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

