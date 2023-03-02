Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,101 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 18.05% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68.

