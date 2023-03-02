Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.35.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

