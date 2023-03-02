Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Richard L. Sullivan Sells 1,734 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FND traded down $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $88.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.81. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,201,000 after acquiring an additional 281,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,348,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,787,000 after acquiring an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

